BC Wildfire officials say evacuation order will be lifted when ‘comfortable,’ explain why winds did not cause fire growth
BC Wildfire officials said on Saturday that they are looking on a daily basis when an evacuation order can be lifted due to the Christie Mountain wildfire. It has not yet been lifted as officials indicated that they have not felt “comfortable” to do so, but will do so when they feel it’s the appropriate time. They also addressed why Friday’s strong winds did not cause concerning growth, and added that the work by the ground crews and aviation fleet slowed down the growth.