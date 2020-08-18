Canada August 18 2020 10:41pm 01:53 Okanagan grandmother asking for assisted death A 78-year-old Okanagan grandmother is asking her children to look into medical assisted death after losing her will to live. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7285403/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7285403/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?