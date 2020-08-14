News August 14 2020 11:32am 03:58 Bringing pads and tampons to women in Nunavut This morning we caught up with Jaclyn Whittal to find out how the TAQQIQ initiative is bringing pads and tampons to women in Pond Inlet, Nunavut. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7275270/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7275270/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?