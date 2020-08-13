Coronavirus: Ontario school boards will be allowed to use up to $500M in reserve funding for distancing initiatives
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced on Thursday that the province will be allowing school boards to access up to $500 million in local reserves to fund initiatives that will increase physical distancing as educators prepare for back-to-school amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Lecce also announced that the government will be spending $50 million to update school HVAC systems.