Global News Hour at 6 BC August 12 2020 9:15pm 01:35 Vancouver teacher plans all day outdoor education for kids this fall When B.C. students return to school in September, one Vancouver elementary teacher is planning to take the classroom outside as much as possible. Grace Ke explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7270959/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7270959/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?