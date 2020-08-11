Brandon August 11 2020 1:45pm 00:32 Second COVID-19 testing site to open for Brandon A second testing site will soon open in Brandon after a spike in cases around the Manitoba city has prompted record numbers of people to head to be tested. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7266339/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7266339/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?