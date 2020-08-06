Global News at Noon Toronto August 6 2020 12:42pm 01:45 Dodging the bullet as a crane collapses in downtown Toronto Two people were slightly injured on Thursday after a crane collapsed in Toronto near Dundas Street East and River Street. Sean O’Shea has details from the scene of the accident. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7254932/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7254932/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?