The Morning Show August 6 2020 11:15am 05:48 Couch-ella: Dawn Tyler Watson performs ‘I Look Good’ Montreal based ‘Blues Queen’ Dawn Tyler Watson performs ‘I Look Good’ from her album ‘Mad Love’ which won ‘Blues Album of the Year’ at the 2020 Juno Awards. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7254602/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7254602/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?