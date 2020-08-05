Economy
August 5 2020 2:19pm
00:51

Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces $83M investment in Resilient Communities Fund

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Wednesday that his government is investing $83 million in the new Resilient Communities Fund through the Ontario Trillium Foundation. Ford says the investment will help non-profit organizations build their fundraising capacity, recruit more volunteers, provide physical and health supports for staff, develop health and safety plans and buy new equipment and renovate facilities.

Responsive site?

Video Home