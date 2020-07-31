“The whole homeless issue has really exploded”: Retiring executive director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission reflects on the drastically changing situation in his years with the organization.

He’s been at the forefront of the homeless situation in Kelowna for nearly two decades. But today marked the last day on the job for the Gospel Mission’s Randy Benson as he retires. Benson has watched the homeless situation change drastically since he started, becoming a crisis in recent years but as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, he’s encouraged by the organization’s direction and the role it’s playing in meeting the needs of some of the city’s most vulnerable residents.