Coronavirus: Moving to Stage 3 ‘only possible’ because of Toronto’s commitment to ‘keeping each other safe’ says Tory
Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Wednesday that Toronto moving into Stage 3 of reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic on July 31 is “only possible” because of residents’ commitments to “keep each other safe.” Tory also provided details about what operations can resume, including more than 800 playgrounds and play structures and indoor dining at restaurants and bars with proper health measures in place.