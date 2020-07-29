Global News Morning Toronto July 29 2020 10:02am 03:05 The grim reality of COVID-19 in Florida Florida Attorney Daniel Uhlfelder, who has been dressing up as the Grim Reaper, breaks down the COVID-19 situation in Florida, and delivers a warning about COVID-19 risks. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7229555/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7229555/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?