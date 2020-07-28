Amateur Sport July 28 2020 4:34pm 01:36 B.C. government announces $1.5 M funding for local sport organizations Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, announces new funding for community-based sports clubs in British Columbia. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7227263/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7227263/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?