Global News Morning Saskatoon July 23 2020 11:41am 03:42 Adopt a Pet: Clifford the shih tzu mix The Saskatoon SPCA joins us this week on Adopt a Pet with Clifford who is a shih tzu mix looking for a home, as well with another warning about warm temperatures and your pets in cars. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7209789/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7209789/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?