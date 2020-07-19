Tour company in crash says this is first incident involving fatality in 39 years

David McKenna, the president of the tour company Banff Jasper Collection by Pursuit, spoke with the media on Sunday to provide background into the vehicle involved in a crash that killed three and injured 24 others on Saturday. McKenna says the company has been operating for 39 years and has never had an incident involving a fatality. He says many of the vehicles they use have been operating since the 1980s, but they are constantly refurbished. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the bus was operating with fewer passengers than normal, carrying 26 passengers and one driver