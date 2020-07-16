Global News Morning Montreal July 16 2020 10:00am 03:52 Real estate up compared with this time last year Despite the coronavirus pandemic, it seems that Quebec’s real estate market has made a comeback in recent months. Real estate broker Nick Markou joins Global’s Laura Casella. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7183742/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7183742/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?