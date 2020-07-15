Attorney for family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet believes there is a foundation for a case of ‘criminal liability’ against the police officers who were in the apartment at the time of the incident
Knia Singh, an attorney for the Korchinski-Paquet family provided an update on the investigation into the events leading up to her death on Wednesday. Singh said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is in the process of wrapping up their investigation while the family has requested a second autopsy to be conducted out of province. Singh also said that a member of their legal team believes there is a foundation for a case of “criminal liability.”