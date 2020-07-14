Global News Morning Edmonton July 14 2020 2:05pm 06:14 Avenue Edmonton to become Edify Magazine After years of presenting food, fashion and lifestyle content in our city, Avenue Edmonton will become Edify Magazine this fall. Editor Steven Sandor shares details on what to expect. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7175659/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7175659/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?