Global News at 10 Saskatoon July 13 2020 8:16pm 01:49 Saskatoon business boycotted after owner’s Facebook comments on BLM protests A Saskatoon business is being boycotted after its owner made comments some have called racist over social media. Saskatoon business boycotted after owner’s Facebook comments on BLM protests <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7173201/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7173201/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?