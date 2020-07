As many as 12- thousand people could die per day by the end of the year as a result of hunger linked to COVID- 19. That’s a warning from Oxfam. In a news briefing, they claim that hundreds of millions of people could be pushed to the brink of starvation from the social and economic fallout of the pandemic. Diana Sarosi – Oxfam Canada’s Director of Policy and Campaigns joined Sarah MacDonald on BC1 to explain.