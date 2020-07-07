Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 7 2020 6:04pm 02:01 Coronavirus: Toronto reopens outdoor sports fields with restrictions Sports fans now have more ways to get active. Fields across Toronto are opening up, but there are still restrictions on team sports. Albert Delitala reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7150561/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7150561/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?