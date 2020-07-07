Global News at 11 BC July 7 2020 1:53am 02:15 Vancouver Park Board delays decision on drinking in parks The Vancouver Park Board putts off vote to allow drinking at public beaches and parks until July 20th. Julia Foy reports. Vancouver Park Board delays vote on drinking in select parks for possible expansion <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7146582/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7146582/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?