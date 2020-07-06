Global News Hour at 6 BC July 6 2020 9:14pm 03:30 Six more COVID-19 deaths in B.C., all of them in long-term care In the latest provincial update Dr. Bonnie Henry says the past three days have seen 31 more cases reported and six deaths. The deaths were all residents of long-term care homes. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7146071/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7146071/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?