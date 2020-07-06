Business Report July 6 2020 11:11am 02:16 Global News Morning Market & Business Report – July 6, 2020 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault explains what he’s watching for the week ahead, and discusses Warren Buffet purchasing Dominion Energy. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7142747/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7142747/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?