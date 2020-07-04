Global News at 6 Halifax July 4 2020 5:44pm 02:08 Halifax cab driver subjected to racist rant from passenger A Halifax cab driver who was berated with racial slurs is speaking out about the incident and questioning why charges haven’t been laid. Alexa MacLean has more. Video shows Halifax taxi driver verbally attacked with racial slurs by passenger <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7139715/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7139715/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?