Global News at Noon Toronto June 30 2020 12:25pm 01:54 Charges laid in Mississauga stunt driving incident A 21-year-old Mississauga man is facing stunt driving charges in relation to an incident that was captured on cell phone video. Catherine McDonald has the details. 21-year-old Mississauga man charged with stunt driving caught on video