Global News at Noon Toronto June 30 2020 12:23pm 02:03 Toronto City Council to make face masks mandatory in closed public settings Toronto city council will vote on Tuesday on a bylaw which would make face masks mandatory in indoor public settings. Matthew Bingley reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7125072/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7125072/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?