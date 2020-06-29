Global News Hour at 6 BC June 29 2020 8:58pm 02:03 Province reduces annual licence fee for taxi industry The B.C. government has cut the annual licence renewal fee for taxi and limousine operators from $100 per vehicle to $50 with a licence fee cap of $5,000. Richard Zussman reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7123447/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7123447/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?