Health June 29 2020 7:44am 05:43 Nova Scotia Nurses’ Union Nova Scotia Nurses’ Union president Janet Hazelton joins us to reflect on the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic and talk about what preparations are underway for a potential second wave. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7119685/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7119685/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?