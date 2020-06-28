Ontario family calls for reform in justice system for treatment of individuals suffering from mental illness

There are growing calls for reform in the justice system and police in Canada after an Ontario man in mental health distress was shot dead by police. 62 year old Ejaz Choudry was killed last weekend when police responded to a wellness check. The family of another Ontario says the pain is all too familiar and are also speaking out. It’s been three-and-half years since Soleiman Faqiri – who suffered from schizophrenia – was found dead on the floor of a segregation cell at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay Ontario.​