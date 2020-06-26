Global News Hour at 6 BC June 26 2020 10:32pm 02:18 More questions about incident involving wife of Delta Police chief There are more questions about the Delta Police Department’s handling of an incident involving the wife of its chief. Nadia Stewart has the story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7115557/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7115557/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?