Global News Hour at 6 BC June 26 2020 10:23pm 01:59 Concerning surge in search and rescue calls in B.C. The B.C. Search and Rescue Association says it's worried about a surge in calls, that puts its volunteers' health and safety at risk. John Hua reports.