Canada June 28 2020 11:00am 05:28 ‘2020 has been tough on N.L.’: Premier Ball Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball joins Mercedes Stephenson to talk the Atlantic bubble, as well as the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7114563/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7114563/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?