Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton June 24 2020 9:29pm 02:03 What is next for the Edmonton Police Service? Now that city council has heard the concerns of citizens when it comes to systematic racism and the Edmonton Police Service, what is next? Vinesh Pratap explains.