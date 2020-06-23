Global News Morning Montreal June 23 2020 8:50am 04:08 The Quebec boxer making an impact in more than just the boxing ring The winner of the Pat Tillman ESPY Award has made waves in her sport – and also in Quebec’s hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Boxer Kim Clavel joins Global’s Andrea Howick. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7096249/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7096249/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?