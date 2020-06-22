Who’s in and who’s out in Quebec’s cabinet shuffle

Premier Francois Legault made some high profile changes to his cabinet on Monday. Danielle McCann, Legault’s right hand during the COVID-19 pandemic is being shuffled from health over to the higher education portfolio, while former treasury board head Christian Dubé becomes the province’s new health minister. Beleaguered immigration minister Simon Jolin-Barrette is leaving his post as immigration minister to handle the justice portfolio. Global’s Raquel Fletcher has the breakdown of where ministers are going.