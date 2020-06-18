Okanagan parents out hundreds of dollars after cancelled summer camp issues no refunds.

It is one of the many consequences of COVID-19–cancelled events, concerts and summer camps. In some cases, organizers are not issuing refunds and that has Okanagan residents, who paid for a service that’s not being delivered, upset. Tonight a Kelowna mom is coming forward and raising some serious concerns about why the hundreds of dollars she, along with thousands of other parents, spent on a nation-wide summer camp is not being reimbursed.