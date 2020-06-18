Global News Morning Saskatoon
June 18 2020 10:34am
03:09

Adopt a Pet: Four-month-old Sophia the cat

Joined by four-month-old Sophia, Jasmine Hanson with the Saskatoon SPCA says it’s important that you spay and neuter your pets, as they’ve seen unaltered cats on the streets on a “mission to multiply.”

