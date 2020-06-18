Health June 18 2020 6:15am 06:30 IWK NICU Dads launch new show on Youtube We find out more about the launch of Dad Talk created by NICU Dads for NICU Dads. The show launches Friday and will feature monthly segments on topics chosen by NICU Dads. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7079484/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7079484/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?