Assisted Living Homes
June 17 2020 8:33pm
02:35

Seniors advocate in B.C. promises review following a troubling report into assisted living facilities

First it was long term care homes, now problems at assisted living facilities are being brought to the forefront. A newly released report is revealing troubling findings when it comes to assisted living here in B.C., including the Okanagan. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, according to the report, many seniors in assisted living are being neglected and in a lot cases, it’s being blamed on the need for profit.

