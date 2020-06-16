Coronavirus: Ford ‘highly recommends’ wearing face masks in stores after outbreak reported at Richmond Hill Home Depot

When asked if the government would consider mandating wearing face coverings in some businesses for employees and customers after it was reported that 14 staff members tested positive at a Home Depot in Richmond Hill, Ontario’s Health Minister Christine Elliott said that “physical distancing is still the most important rule to follow” and that masks should still be worn in situations where physical distancing isn’t possible. Premier Doug Ford added that he “highly, highly recommends” that anyone who is out or in a store to wear a face mask.