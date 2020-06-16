Global News Morning Montreal June 16 2020 8:48am 00:56 ‘Hygeine stations’ installed in reopened playgrounds With playgrounds across Quebec having opened back up, many parks have installed sinks to help children stay sanitized before they play. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports from Pincourt. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7070300/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7070300/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?