Economy June 15 2020 6:14am 06:19 Nova Scotia daycares reopen We check in with Donna Buckland, Chair of the Nova Scotia Childhood Education Action Group, to find out more about what parents can expect when daycares reopen in Nova Scotia this week. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7065879/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7065879/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?