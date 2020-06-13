Canada June 13 2020 7:40pm 02:13 Condo thrashed by ex-tenant in Vernon After staying in the unit for the next couple of months rent free, the tenant up and left in the first week of June, leaving a giant mess behind. Eviction delayed by COVID-19 pandemic leads to trashed condo in Vernon: property manager <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7063897/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7063897/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?