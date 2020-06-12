Centre on Research-Action on Race Relations June 12 2020 6:44pm 01:23 Montreal Black man says he was assaulted by police after inviting them into his home A Montreal Black man says he is thinking of sueing the city after he says he invited Montreal police into his home and ended up being assaulted. Montreal Black man says he was assaulted by police after inviting them into his home <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7061746/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7061746/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?