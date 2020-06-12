Living In Colour: Being Black in Canada

Following the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, protests erupted around the world calling for racial equality and police accountability. But the death of Floyd also opened up conversations on the anti-Black racism faced by Black communities across Canada.

In this special edition of Global News’ “Living in Colour,” hosted Farah Nasser, we take an in-depth look at the relationship between the police and Black communities, how anti-Black racism can affect mental health, the history of racism in Canada, as well as messages of the change Black Canadian figures and leaders in this country hope to see.