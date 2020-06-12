Canada June 12 2020 3:04pm 05:21 Assisted reproduction laws need updating, says Winnipeg laywer Manitoba’s assisted reproduction laws need updating – especially when it comes to surrogate parents, says a local lawyer. Marney Blunt explains. Manitoba legislation a barrier for couples having children through surrogates, donors <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7060512/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7060512/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?