Canada June 11 2020 5:28pm 01:22 Colchester MP wants a feminist lens in NS shooting inquiry Colchester MP is pushing for a public inquiry into the NS shooting and believes the inquiry should have a feminist lens. Elizabeth McSheffrey has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7056779/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7056779/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?