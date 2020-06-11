Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario deputy premier addresses visit to LCBO while waiting for COVID-19 test results
When asked by a reporter on Thursday about a photograph circulating online showing Ontario Deputy Premier Christine Elliott shopping at an LCBO store while awaiting COVID-19 test results, Elliott explained that she was tested because she came in contact with Education Minister Stephen Lecce, who came in contact with an infected individual, but when she got tested on Wednesday, it was after Lecce’s results came back negative, adding that she was advised such a trip would be OK.