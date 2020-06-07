Global News Morning BC June 7 2020 2:38pm 09:41 Political Panel June 7 It’s the pause that puzzled critics. Our political panel breaks down the Prime Minister’s response to the anti-racism protests in the U.S. and across Canada. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7037198/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7037198/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?